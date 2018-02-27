With about 40 centimetres of snow blanketing the city of Thunder Bay and the rest of northwestern Ontario this past weekend, it's understandable if most residents in the city are tired of plowing their driveways and removing snow off their vehicles.

However, the recent snow fall is good news for some.

President of the Lappe Nordic Ski Club, Rod Somppi said the extra layers of snow means they'll get the chance to extend their season so ski-lovers in the Lakehead can enjoy the trails for a few more months.

"The more base we've got that means the longer season we generally have because as things warm up, and even if we get some rain, the heavy base of snow will keep us going a lot longer," Somppi said.

"So we're just delighted to have this snow."

He said March and April are the best ski seasons in northwestern Ontario as temperatures get a bit warmer, making it easier for ski-enthusiasts to enjoy the trails without worrying about the cold.

Longer skiing season

Thunder Bay Nordic Trails manager, Dave Suttie said the recent dump of snow in the city meant that that the trails have about a 30 to 35 centimetre base.

"We were only operating with about maybe eight to 10 centimetres base max ... and then with the snow that we got all through the weekend and last week, made a huge difference," Suttie said.

He said the combination of low snow and cold temperatures mean less visitors and skiers on the trails as people tend to stay home to avoid the frigid weather.

"[We got] close to a foot through the weekend and probably got another 15 to 20 centimetres earlier, so we're sitting really good right now, so we probably got a 18 to 20 inch base," Suttie explained.

At this point, there's no snow in the forecast for the Thunder Bay region for the next little while and according to Environment Canada Warning Preparedness meteorologist, Geoff Coulson, temperatures should be higher than normal in the last week of February with lots of sunshine ahead.