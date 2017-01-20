The Lakehead University womens hockey team in Thunder Bay, Ont., is the first Canadian club to compete in the American Collegiate Hockey Association, and the players on the team have set the goal of winning the national championship as a way to mark their first year in the league.

The squad is currently in play-off contention, which means the age-old U.S. - Canadian rivalry is heating up on, and off the ice, said right wing Melissa Plug, originally from Sarnia, Ont.

"In the stands, you can hear the fans chanting U.S.A. a lot, and it gets us going for sure because we want to prove ourselves as the only Canadian team and I would say it's definitely more inspiring than intimidating because we know that we have it in us to beat them, so we're not scared," she said.

For her teammate Azia Vass, a defenseman from Thunder Bay, it's the shared passion for the game that is driving the 'Wolves up the win column.

'Something to strive for'

"It was never about winning a championship, it was never for gaining anything, it was just for fun, just because we love hockey."

There are few opportunities for female players to continue in the game after they graduate from high school, but the Lakehead program offers young women a second chance to continue the sport they love at a highly competitive level.

"I know when I was home for Christmas a lot of girls in high school came up and talked to me about the hockey program, asked what it was like, what I enjoyed about it, how competitive it really is," said Missy Wilcox, a defenseman from Kenora, Ont.

"It gives them something to look forward to and something to strive for that a lot of girls up here in northwestern Ontario never had before," she said.

The three woman all agreed that they really want to make the national championships in Columbus, Ohio, in March, as a way to thank their coach, their manager and and all the people who helped them join the American league.

"We just really want to pull through for them," said Wilcox.