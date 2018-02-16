The student organizer of a Black History Month presentation Friday evening at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont., says as a future teacher she is 'passionate' about making people more aware of the subject.

Discussions about the rich history of Black Canadians "is very needed," said Matilda Ankrah, who is in her final year of teacher's college at the university.

"It's a time where we need to be teaching people more about Black history to eliminate that ignorance, and try to eliminate racism one person at a time," she said.

Ankrah wants to incorporate Black history into her lesson plan wherever she can, whether its history, geography or mathematics.

'Embrace' diversity, multiculturalism

"Students are looking at how to measure distance from point A to point B, so if slaves are coming from Detroit and they want to escape to freedom to somewhere in Canada such as Nova Scotia, how can we measure the distance between Detroit and Nova Scotia, and how long would it take," she said.

Children are the future "and they need to be more aware of other people who don't look like them, other people from different cultures," said Ankrah.

"They need to embrace that, especially living in a place like Canada that is so multicultural and you're going to come across people of different races, and ethnicities," she said.

"It's not just about teaching them the curriculum, but really building them as whole persons."

The Black History Month presentation runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday Feb., 16, in the Agora at Lakehead University.