Lakehead University students in Thunder Bay, Ont., are voting on whether to keep their unlimited transit pass, known as the U-Pass, now that the price is going up.

Full-time undergraduate students pay a mandatory fee of $104 per year for the annual pass, regardless of whether they ride the bus or not.

The student union's contract with Thunder Bay Transit expires in August, and the proposed new prices would see the pass cost $114 next school year, according to the Lakehead University Student Union's web site.

It would continue to rise incrementally each year until it reaches $195 in 2021.

Lakehead student Courtney Ellis told CBC News she's still voting to keep the Universal Transit Pass, because the proposed rate is still cheaper than a regular monthly bus pass.

"I take the bus every single day so I definitely don't want to be paying $77 dollars a month, rather than the $9.50 to start," Ellis said.

'A huge extra cost'

Students who don't ride the bus expressed differing opinions to CBC News about the merits of the U-Pass program.

"I think that it's not fair that people have to pay for the buses when we have our cars, so why should we spend $200 on a bus every year when we're not using it?" said Meagan Hindman.

"It's just a huge extra cost on top of the already-expensive parking passes," Alexandrea Macey added.

"I'd rather that money go to my textbooks and stationery items like graphing paper and pencils and rulers," said Stuart Davie, who added he was too busy to vote in the referendum.

Other students, however, said they would vote to support access to transit for their fellow students, even if they didn't use it themselves.

'So much better for everybody else'

"It's so much better for everybody else to have, instead of me just getting five bucks off - ten bucks off - my tuition next year," said David Ricci.

"If it gets those other kids to school to help them with their education, that's fine by me," Zach Adamkowski-Sissons said.

Students who live in areas not served by transit and those who can't ride regular buses due to disabilities qualify for refunds of their U-Pass fees.

According to the student union, 3,500 students received U-Passes during the 2016-2017 school year.

Part-time students and graduate students are also allowed to opt in to the program, and last year about 500 chose to do so.