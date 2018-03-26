Flight program for high school students could help alleviate pilot shortage in Thunder Bay
Aviation Specialist High Skills Major program one of three in Ontario
A program at Lakehead Public Schools in Thunder Bay, Ont,. could help alleviate the pilot shortage being felt at airlines across Canada.
The school board runs its Aviation Specialist High Skills Major and Dual Credit program, along with a partnership with Confederation College. It's one of only three aviation-based programs in Ontario.
The program has high school students complete courses relative to aviation, with the opportunity to work toward becoming pilots or aircraft mechanics. Students who complete the program are able to earn a college credit, while attending high school.
But this year only 8 students are in the program, despite having a capacity for up to 14.
"We need to keep some of our kids in Thunder Bay," he added, noting that local airlines are keen to hire new pilots and mechanics.
Students in the program acknowledge it's a good way to get into the industry.
"It just shows them that you're more dedicated than say other people who haven't done this, or you're more focused on fulfilling your dream of doing what you want," said Carter Adams, a Grade 12 student at Superior CVI.
Adams wants to become a pilot, and has already enrolled at Seneca College in the fall.
"Right now, I'm kind of in luck, for pilots and maintenance people are in desperate need right now. There's a definite lack of numbers right now. If you have an interest in, or even a remote interest. There's no harm in taking the program."
Max Carter, who is attending his first year in the Aviation Maintenance Program at Confederation College credits the program with giving him a foot in the door, at aviation businesses who are looking for hire employees.
"Everyone will know you by name right when you hit the field. The better they know you, the more experience you've had, the more employable you seem to be."
