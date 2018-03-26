Skip to Main Content
Flight program for high school students could help alleviate pilot shortage in Thunder Bay

Notifications

Audio

Flight program for high school students could help alleviate pilot shortage in Thunder Bay

A program at Lakehead Public Schools in Thunder Bay, Ont,. could help alleviate the pilot shortage being felt by airlines across Canada.

Aviation Specialist High Skills Major program one of three in Ontario

Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
Max Key (l) is a graduate of the Aviation Specialist High Skills Major program offered by Lakehead Public Schools, who now attends Confederation College. Carter Adams (r) is currently enrolled in the high school program, and will attend Seneca College for Flight Management in the fall. (Jeff Walters/CBC)
comments
As airlines across Canada struggle to recruit new pilots and mechanics, Lakehead Public Schools hopes to get more students interested in aviation. Jeff Walters has the story. 9:11

A program at Lakehead Public Schools in Thunder Bay, Ont,. could help alleviate the pilot shortage being felt at airlines across Canada.

The school board runs its Aviation Specialist High Skills Major and Dual Credit program, along with a partnership with Confederation College. It's one of only three aviation-based programs in Ontario.

The program has high school students complete courses relative to aviation, with the opportunity to work toward becoming pilots or aircraft mechanics. Students who complete the program are able to earn a college credit, while attending high school.

But this year only 8 students are in the program, despite having a capacity for up to 14.

"The uptake has gone down, and we would like to see it come up because we know that with the potential Ring of Fire, etc, the growth in our economy, that the aviation sector is going to grow," said Jeremy Noel, the Pathways Coordinator at Lakehead Public Schools.
Jeremy Noel is the Pathways Coordinator for Lakehead Public Schools. He hopes more students will sign up for the Aviation Specialist High Skills Major program offered in conjunction with Confederation College. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"We need to keep some of our kids in Thunder Bay," he added, noting that local airlines are keen to hire new pilots and mechanics.

Students in the program acknowledge it's a good way to get into the industry.

"It just shows them that you're more dedicated than say other people who haven't done this, or you're more focused on fulfilling your dream of doing what you want," said Carter Adams, a Grade 12 student at Superior CVI. 

Adams wants to become a pilot, and has already enrolled at Seneca College in the fall.

"Right now, I'm kind of in luck, for pilots and maintenance people are in desperate need right now. There's a definite lack of numbers right now. If you have an interest in, or even a remote interest. There's no harm in taking the program."

Max Carter, who is attending his first year in the Aviation Maintenance Program at Confederation College credits the program with giving him a foot in the door, at aviation businesses who are looking for hire employees.

"Everyone will know you by name right when you hit the field. The better they know you, the more experience you've had, the more employable you seem to be."

About the Author

Jeff Walters

Reporter/Editor

Born and raised in Thunder Bay, Jeff is proud to work in his hometown, as well as throughout northwestern Ontario. Away from work, you can find him skiing (on water or snow), curling, out at the lake or flying.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Discover more from CBC

    More stories from us