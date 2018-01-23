Members of the Lakehead University Thunderwolves women's basketball squad in Thunder Bay, Ont., teamed up with Lakehead Public Schools for its annual Literacy Week celebrations by visiting elementary schools, and sharing their love of reading.

"I really loved to read as a kid," said Samantha Read, who is in her first year of social work. "I used to spend nights up reading and it would be like 'you have to go to bed' and I'd be 'no, I'm not done my book yet'."

Her teammate, Kielly McDonough, a second year business major, remembered the same joy of losing herself in books as a child.

"I'd read 100 pages a night when I was in grade five. It was the best," she said.

The teammates spent Monday morning sharing The Fabulous Friend Machine by Nick Bland with a grade one class at Westmount Public School.

Both women said they were happy to serve as reading role models.

"When I was their age [five and six years old], I used to love having guest visitors and I thought they were the coolest people ever, so getting us to read and tell them that we love reading and that its super important, maybe they'll keep up their reading, and not only because it's Literacy Week."

Brooklin Hebert was one of the students listening to the story. She already understands the important role reading will play in her life.

"Reading helps you learn more," said Hebert, whose favourite book to read herself is Peter Pan, because the children in that story can fly.

Loredana Veneziale, who teaches Hebert and her classmates, said her young students already have a sense of what a necessary skill reading is.

"I think in grade one they start to see the importance with work that we're doing, or our morning routine, where in September I was reading solely to them and now they're doing most of the reading and they're taking control of the learning where I get to step back, so I think that's a little glimpse of how it slowly becomes a bigger and bigger part of their life."

Westmount Public School grade one teacher Loredana Veneziale (seated in chair) says even though her students are only five or six years old, they already understand that reading is vital skill. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

Literacy week continues on Thursday when Thunder Bay author Donna White visits Crestview Public School for a series of author presentations to students in grades JK to grade eight. White is the author of Bullets, Blood and Stones: the journey of a child soldier and Arrows, Bones and Stones: the shadow of a child soldier . On Friday, Claude E. Garton Public School is inviting families to the school to play literacy-related games in their child's classroom.

Canada will mark Family Literacy Day on Saturday Jan. 27.