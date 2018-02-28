The Lakehead University's Women's basketball team has a lot to celebrate for this season, as the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) announced Leashja Grant as their Player of the Year and First Team All Star.

Grant suited up for all 24 games this season and her dominance on court has helped the Thunderwolves go from an eight-win team in 2016- 2017 to a 16-win this season, allowing the team to finish third place in the OUA West.

"I am extremely proud of Leashja Grant," Coach Jon Kreiner said in a written statement on Thursday, "in her first year in the OUA she broke the all time rebound record for a season and has set the standard as a double-double machine."

Grant picked up a double-double in all but one game and averaged 22.3 PPG and 14.1 RPG, making her the second leading scorer and top rebounder in the country.

According to Thursday's statements, Grant also holds the U Sports record for more rebounds in a single season with 338 in 24 games.

"She has just started to figure out what it takes to elevate her and her teams game to an elite level," Kreiner continued, "We feel that Leashja will come back to Lakehead University next season stronger than ever and motivated to break more records while taking us closer to our goal of winning an OUA title."

Grant is the second Lakehead University player to take home the Player of the Year title in the last four years behind former Thunderwolf Jylisa Williams in 2014-2015.