The City of Thunder Bay could see itself working more closely with Lakehead University — and possibly saving some money, as well — if councillors approve a memorandum of understanding between the two organziations at their Monday night meeting.

Coun. Brian McKinnon, who's tabling the resolution, said if council decides to approve the memorandum, Thunder Bay would be the second city in Ontario to sign such an agreement with a local university (Queen's University and the city of Kingston signed a similar agreement earlier this year).

"Basic purpose is to essentially identify, first off, and pursue relevant and strategic opportunities where we can work together, partner, maybe innovate, might even be some incubation opportunities for programs, or whatever the case may be," McKinnon said. "Lakehead University, they have research departments, they have experts in city planning, etcetera."

"We might be able to utilize that information, maybe rather than going out of town and hiring consultants," he said. "They have people that are world leaders in some of these things."

The partnership would be guided by a committee made up of senior administrators from both the city and Lakehead.

"I don't see any negative to this," McKinnon said. "There's no money associated with it, so it's win-win."

McKinnon said the memorandum has already been approved by Lakehead's board of governors.