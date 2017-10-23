Miners underground at the Lac Des Iles mine, north of Thunder Bay, Ont., have a new set of eyes, that go places employees sometimes can't access.
The set of virtual eyes is a drone, outfitted with its own carbon-fibre specialty cage.
The cage is fixed to the drone using a bearing that allows the cage to shift without jostling the drone. It means the drone, if it hits a wall of rock, or gets pushed around, is safe, and can warn employees of dangers underground, while workers remain at a safe distance.
"They were actually flying in zones of the mine that are usually inaccessible for humans," said Marc Gandillon, the marketing manager for Flyability.
The Swiss company originally developed the drone after the 2011 tsunami in Japan, to aid in search and rescue efforts.
"The risk that you're taking by entering those zones is very high," said Gandillon, and the hope is to reduce risk for employees underground.
He said one of the developers of the drone and its cage formerly worked at Lac Des Iles, and had issues using a drone underground in his previous employment.
When workers are extracting ore, he said, they have to fill in the cavities they create in the rock, before moving on to the next extraction. They typically use a 3D laser scanner to measure the size of those cavities, but the scanner can't access all of the spaces.
Gandillon said the drone can go into the small spaces not seen by the laser scan, and get a better view of the area.
It can also be used to look at recently blasted areas, and look for imperfections underground.
A spokesperson for Lac Des Iles said the company is still evaluating the drone program.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.