Miners underground at the Lac Des Iles mine, north of Thunder Bay, Ont., have a new set of eyes, that go places employees sometimes can't access.

The set of virtual eyes is a drone, outfitted with its own carbon-fibre specialty cage.

The cage is fixed to the drone using a bearing that allows the cage to shift without jostling the drone. It means the drone, if it hits a wall of rock, or gets pushed around, is safe, and can warn employees of dangers underground, while workers remain at a safe distance.

"They were actually flying in zones of the mine that are usually inaccessible for humans," said Marc Gandillon, the marketing manager for Flyability.

The Swiss company originally developed the drone after the 2011 tsunami in Japan, to aid in search and rescue efforts.

Matt MacKinnon and Jason Carignan are the two founders of Unmanned Aerial Services (UAS Inc.). They are seen underground at the Lac Des Iles Mine north of Thunder Bay, Ont. (Supplied)

"The risk that you're taking by entering those zones is very high," said Gandillon, and the hope is to reduce risk for employees underground.

He said one of the developers of the drone and its cage formerly worked at Lac Des Iles, and had issues using a drone underground in his previous employment.

When workers are extracting ore, he said, they have to fill in the cavities they create in the rock, before moving on to the next extraction. They typically use a 3D laser scanner to measure the size of those cavities, but the scanner can't access all of the spaces.

Gandillon said the drone can go into the small spaces not seen by the laser scan, and get a better view of the area.

It can also be used to look at recently blasted areas, and look for imperfections underground.

A spokesperson for Lac Des Iles said the company is still evaluating the drone program.