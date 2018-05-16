Celebrate the 38th annual Kite Festival in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Residents in Thunder Bay, Ont. are invited to Chippewa Park on Sunday, June 3 to celebrate the 38th annual Kite Festival.

Held annually since 1981, the festival invites families to fly their own kites, and watch the pro flyers fly their giant kites while learning about the different forms of flight.



John Collins, the paper airplane guy, will also be at the festival to teach children how to fold and fly a paper airplane at a Guinness World Record distance.

Admission for the event is free but families are encouraged to bring cash for the rides, food and bouncy castle.

Details and information about the festival can be found on the City of Thunder Bay's events page.