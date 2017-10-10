The Thunder Bay AAA Kings hockey team is collecting stories, photos and recipes for its thirtieth anniversary and one of the parent volunteers wants to take these submissions and make them into a cookbook.

"My intent is how families come together through food, [and] sitting down at the table discussing the game," said Janet Hensrud.

The Kings program is the highest level for minor hockey in Thunder Bay.

There have been about 10 recipe submissions from parent alumni so far but the team is also looking for photos, hockey tips and stories as well.

"We want to put some nutrition and some hockey tips in there," said Hensrud. "Maybe how to wrap your stick, some fun stuff for the kids like that."

She is looking for anyone who was involved with the team over the course of its history, like coaches, referees and grandparents, to lend submissions for the book.

"As I reach out to people, other teams, the alumni, I think the book will take on a life of its own for the stories and recipes we get back," said Hensrud.

Hensrud said she hopes the book will be 450 pages long and include photos of the past teams and names of players.