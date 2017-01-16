A small air carrier in northwestern Ontario has had its Air Operator Certificate suspended by Transport Canada.

Kasper Air was issued the notice on December 13, 2016. Transport Canada said the company had failed to comply with the applicable aviation safety regulations.

The suspension means the company cannot operate as a commercial air service, until it demonstrates to Transport Canada it has met conditions to resume operations.

In a media release, Kasper Aviation owner Kasper Wabinski said the carrier is committed to safety, and is working with Transport Canada to address the concerns.

"The occurrences we have had have not put our staff, customers or aircraft at risk," Wabinski states in the release.

In an e-mail to CBC News, Transport Canada said it had already used various enforcement measures, such as monetary penalties to encourage the company to significantly improve its safety record.

Transport Canada's website shows seven aviation occurrences since February 2015.

Some are minor issues, such as an aborted takeoff, that happened safely a few minutes later.

Others include landing without runway lights, or landing in too low of visibility.

Wabinski said the carrier will undergo an internal reorganization to address some of Transport Canada's concerns over staffing.