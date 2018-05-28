Skip to Main Content
Sudden death at Thunder Bay south side park prompts coroner's investigation

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a man is dead after being rushed to hospital Sunday when a passerby found him unconscious at a south side city park.

A 40-year-old man was found unconscious on Sunday just before 11 a.m.

The coroner's office is investigating the death of a 40-year-old man after he was found unconscious at the Kamview Overlook Park on Sunday just before 11 a.m. (CBC)

Police said someone was walking in the area of the Kamview Overlook Park and found a 40-year-old man unconscious near the benches and called 911, just before 11 a.m.

According to a written release on Monday, despite paramedics performing CPR and getting him to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by ambulance with a police escort, the man was pronounced dead when he arrived.

The man's identity has been confirmed and his family has been identified, police said; a spokesperson added that the force can't release his identity as the death is being investigated by the coroner's office.

A post mortem is being conducted as part of that investigation, police said.

