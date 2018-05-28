Sudden death at Thunder Bay south side park prompts coroner's investigation

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a man is dead after being rushed to hospital yesterday when a passerby found him unconscious at a south side city park.

Police said someone was walking in the area of the Kamview Overlook Park and found a 40-year-old man unconscious near the benches and called 911, just before 11 a.m.

According to a written release on Monday, despite paramedics performing CPR and getting him to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by ambulance with a police escort, the man was pronounced dead when he arrived.

The man's identity has been confirmed and his family has been identified, police said; a spokesperson added that the force can't release his identity as the death is being investigated by the coroner's office.

A post mortem is being conducted as part of that investigation, police said.