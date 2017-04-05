What started as a school trip to the battlefields of Europe for one Thunder Bay, Ont., teenager evolved into a special opportunity to honour the sacrifices made by many members of her family.

Sariane Fiddler, a grade 10 student at Sir Winston Churchill Collegiate and Vocational Institute, always knew she had relatives who had served in the military and saw battle overseas.

But she, and her social studies teacher Paul Trevisan, discovered that at least eight of her relatives, from Webequie and Shoal Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario had enlisted to fight in World War I and World War II.

The monument at Vimy Ridge is one of the places Sariane Fiddller and Paul Trevisan visited during the tour of European battlefields. Fiddler's great-great-grandfather James Redsky fought in World War I. (Paul Trevisan/Lakehead Public Schools)

"Only about 3,000 Aboriginal people joined the First World War and you have at least three family members from this small community [of Shoal Lake] that all fought these major battles, like Passchendale and Vimy, and actually survived and came home, it's just amazing," said Trevisan.

One of those men was David Kejick who was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal for leading a firefight which captured a machine gun nest and took approximately 80 men prisoner.

Another was Fiddler's great-great-grandfather, James Redsky.

In honour of Redsky, Kejick and all the other's, Fiddler's grandmother made a special request.

The Vimy Ridge monument was one of the places Sariane Fiddler contemplated leaving her offering in honour of the war veterans in her family. She later chose Juno Beach. (Paul Trevisan/Lakehead Public Schools)

She asked her granddaughter to leave a tobacco offering at one of the battlefields "honouring what they did, and what they had to do for us to be free."

Fiddler chose Juno Beach because she was "walking the beach and just realizing that there were soldiers who fought here and soldiers who were running across this field of sand and just thinking about them and how they gave up their lives."

She chose to do the offering in solitude and placed most of the tobacco on the monument.

Tyne Cot Cemetery in Belgium, near Ypres, is now the largest Commonwealth war cemetery in the world in terms of burials. Fiddler, Trevisan and the other members of their group toured the site in March. (Paul Trevisan/Lakehead Public Schools)

"I didn't burn it or anything. I just placed it there and prayed over it."

When the ceremony was complete, Fiddler said she felt overwhelmed, then calm and grateful.

"It just made me realize how amazing it was that the last time my bloodline was there was when there was a war and then now that I'm there on a trip, then it's so peaceful there, it's just like 'wow, there's a big difference'."