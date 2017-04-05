What started as a school trip to the battlefields of Europe for one Thunder Bay, Ont., teenager evolved into a special opportunity to honour the sacrifices made by many members of her family.
Sariane Fiddler, a grade 10 student at Sir Winston Churchill Collegiate and Vocational Institute, always knew she had relatives who had served in the military and saw battle overseas.
But she, and her social studies teacher Paul Trevisan, discovered that at least eight of her relatives, from Webequie and Shoal Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario had enlisted to fight in World War I and World War II.
"Only about 3,000 Aboriginal people joined the First World War and you have at least three family members from this small community [of Shoal Lake] that all fought these major battles, like Passchendale and Vimy, and actually survived and came home, it's just amazing," said Trevisan.
One of those men was David Kejick who was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal for leading a firefight which captured a machine gun nest and took approximately 80 men prisoner.
Another was Fiddler's great-great-grandfather, James Redsky.
In honour of Redsky, Kejick and all the other's, Fiddler's grandmother made a special request.
She asked her granddaughter to leave a tobacco offering at one of the battlefields "honouring what they did, and what they had to do for us to be free."
Fiddler chose Juno Beach because she was "walking the beach and just realizing that there were soldiers who fought here and soldiers who were running across this field of sand and just thinking about them and how they gave up their lives."
She chose to do the offering in solitude and placed most of the tobacco on the monument.
"I didn't burn it or anything. I just placed it there and prayed over it."
When the ceremony was complete, Fiddler said she felt overwhelmed, then calm and grateful.
"It just made me realize how amazing it was that the last time my bloodline was there was when there was a war and then now that I'm there on a trip, then it's so peaceful there, it's just like 'wow, there's a big difference'."