A man who was involved in a drug ring in Thunder Bay, Ont., is sentenced to spend the next nine-and-a-half-years behind bars.

John Harry Tsekouras lost an appeal he launched after being found guilty of drug trafficking and conspiracy to traffic.

Tsekouras was originally arrested and charged in April 2012 as part of a police undercover operation called Project Dolphin.

Tsekouras' lawyer, Joseph Wilkinson, said the sentence would be appealed after he was convicted in March, 2015.

Tsekouras has been out on bail since the time of the original sentencing.

The grounds for the appeal included Tsekouras' claim that a Blackberry, a crucial piece of evidence in the Crown's case against Tsekouras was seized without a warrant.

Issues involving hearsay from two accused involved in the case was also a factor in the appeal. An agreed statement of fact from the trial of Francesco Muzzi was also cited as an issue.

In his decision, Justice David Watt said the evidence that was allowed into the trial was fair and admissible, and that the trial judge, who is now retired, also took into account all circumstances surrounding the evidence that was admitted.

One issue was a so-called KGB statement, made by Salvatore Larizza to police. He made the statement, under oath, and with warnings from police that the statement would be disclosed to those who faced trial, that the drugs seized from his home were placed there by Francesco Muzzi.

Larizza was killed in his home before he was able to stand trial on drug charges.

While counsel for Tsekouras disagreed with the admissibilty of that statement, because of hearsay, Justice Watt said the information in that statement was admissable.

Watt also ruled that while the Thunder Bay Police Service did make some errors in their investigation, the police did take the necessary steps to correct any errors they made when it came to warrants.

In the final paragraph of the decision, Watt refers to communications between Keith Ritchie, who has also been found guility of a number of drug-related charges, and a person who used the moniker 'Penguin.'

Watt stated that, "As the communications reveal, this was not a first time transaction between Ritchie and the appellant, on the one hand, and Penguin, on the other."

"The quantity of drugs shipped - two kilograms - was plainly for the purpose of trafficking. The drugs were being shipped to a place for pick-up in a package that the appellant had the information necessary to location. Nothing more was required."