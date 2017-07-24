Drivers in Thunder Bay, Ont., are facing another disruption to traffic flow in the city.
The intersection at James Street and Churchill Drive is closed to all traffic for storm sewer construction and watermain replacement, beginning Monday July 24.
In a written release, city officials said the work is expected to take up to two weeks to complete.
There is already a traffic detour in place for other road work.
That detour will be extended to include Redwood Avenue, Edward Street and Victoria Avenue to accommodate motorists driving north-south.
Local access to the residential areas west of James Street will be available by taking Redwood Avenue or Parkway Drive.
Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes if possible, and those travelling in the area are asked to obey all posted signage.
There will be no disruption to water customers in the area, said city officials.
