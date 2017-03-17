Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. say alcohol was a factor in a head-on collision Thursday evening that sent one person to hospital, reportedly with minor injuries.

In a written release issued overnight, police said they're investigating a two-vehicle crash on James Street near Conestoga Street around 9:30 p.m.

One vehicle crossed the centre line, hitting another, police said.

A man in his early 20s has been charged with impaired driving.

Police added that everyone involved was wearing seatbelts, which prevented more serious injuries.