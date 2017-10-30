For as little as three dollars a week, a child in Thunder Bay, Ont. doesn't have to worry about going hungry on the weekend.

Amina Abu-Bukare runs a program called Isthmus here in northwestern Ontario. Formerly known as Blessings in a Backpack, Bukare said the program feeds over 300 students a week in Thunder Bay, alone.

"I got a call in June, just as school was ending, from one of the teachers...and he said, we need your program in our school," Bukare explained.

She said when she asked the teacher how many students at Ecole Gron Morgan are in need of food, she was shocked by his answer.

"He said a hundred," Bukare recalled.

After several minutes of being on the phone, Bukare said she at first felt like this was an impossible task.

"It's $120 per child, per school year and I have to have the money in the account for three years before I can go into the school," Bukare said. "Quick math and I'm thinking, $36,000, this is so much to raise before September."

Isthmus program feeds over 300 kids a week in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Christina Jung / CBC)

However, despite the challenge, Bukare said she spent all summer trying to find ways to feed the one hundred students in need of food for the weekend.

In the end Bukare was able to "find funding for just 45 kids, through [the] national office," but it wasn't easy.

With just one executive director for the entire program, Isthmas is currently running in "18 cities, feeding 2500 kids, and pack[ing], last year, over 450 bags of food."

"In Thunder Bay alone we packed close to 10,000 bags, in just this school year; that's from September to June." Bukare said.

While three dollars in the city can only get you a can of tuna at the grocery store, one backpack for a child from Isthmus contains "a can of soup, a can of pasta, two sashes of oatmeal, a fruit cup, a granola bar and a fruit."

But with so many students in need of help, Bukare said the program would not have been possible without the generous help of local business and organizations like Halfway Motors and the Regional Food Distribution of Northwestern Ontario.

"I have an amazing team of volunteers behind me," Bukare said proudly.

"I spoke to Frank Franze from Franki's pizza the other day, and he was crying, and he sponsored all the kids at Woodcrest."

Bukare said the Isthmus program is currently in ten schools in Thunder Bay and with more students on the wait list, spokesperson Cory Joseph from the Toronto Raptors has put out a challenge, with special prizes like a trip to Toronto to watch the game in December.

"Make sure when you are clicking that you click on the one that says Direct Your Donation...[and] go to Thunder Bay," Bukare said.

"All the money will come to Thunder Bay...every penny raised stays in Thunder Bay."