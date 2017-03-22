A member of Fort William First Nation, was introduced Tuesday as the new Indigenous Resource Person on the Thunder Bay Police Services Board.

"I think it's really important to have an Indigenous voice on this board and I really want to highlight Indigenous issues and give voice to them," said Serenity Perry, who holds a law degree and serves as a policy analyst and manager of program services with the Ontario Native Women's Association in Thunder Bay.

"It's really important that when you do have that expertise, you give it back to the community, "she said, adding she is especially interested in issues affecting women and children, such as the disproportionately high incarceration rate of Indigenous females.

"Women and children are the backbone of the community and I'm very interested in highlighting these issues as a part of this board and bringing attention to these issues and working with the police to proactively address them," said Perry.

The Indigenous resource representative does not have a vote, but is an interim position until Perry or another Indigenous person can be appointed as a full member of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board.