Two primary school students use sticks to toss an arm's-length of leather with ball-like sacks on each end between them, trying to wrap the material around each other's piece of wood.

The game is called double ball and it's one of the traditional Indigenous games students at Kingsway Park Public School in Thunder Bay, Ont., were teaching younger kids who attend its sister school — Hyde Park — on Wednesday as part of Treaty Recognition Week.

For two years, the schools have created a kind of track and field day but instead of shot put or high jump, there is lacrosse, hoop and stick games and hand games using string and bits of bone and wood.

"Our academy students from our [grade] 7 and 8 program have ... organized and are running a traditional games play day in celebration of their knowledge they've pick up as part of their academy program," said Darren Lentz, the principal of both Kingsway Park and Hyde Park Public Schools.

"[It's] also a celebration of Indigenous culture as part of Treaties Recognition Week."

Kingsway and Hyde Park are sister schools located next to each other and share a multi-purpose field. Students attend Hyde Park from junior kindergarten to grade 3 before going to Kingsway for grades 4 to 8.

Grade 7 and 8 students at Kingsway Park Public School went to Fort William Historic Park earlier this year to learn how to play traditional Indigenous games to teach younger students. (Jackie McKay/ CBC)

The grade 7-8 class at Kingsway has been part of an experiential learning academy where they go on field trips and talk with organizations as part of the curriculum. Prior to Indigenous games day, the students went to Fort William Historical Park where they were taught history and how to play many of the games.

Representatives from the Thunder Bay's lacrosse community also taught the students how to play the sport.

"I'm pretty sure if I wasn't at Kingsway, I wouldn't have learned any of these," said Kendall Siver, a student running the Métis games station on Wednesday. "They like to teach us things instead of sitting in a classroom."

On Wednesday, students rotated between eight stations with different games at each one. Grade 7 students would take the junior school's classes to each station and the older students in grade 8 would teach them how to play, while explaining some of the history behind each activity.

Junior school kids from Hyde Park Public School are taught different Indigenous games and the history behind them. (Jackie McKay/ CBC )

"It just builds the culture in the school that we are thinking about the history of Indigenous people and then bringing it out and sharing the knowledge we have in our academies with the younger students," said Ryan Roy, the grade 7-8 teacher at Kingsway.

Seth McLuckie, a grade 8 student running the hand games station explained to a group of kids the different activities at his station which largely were designed to help kids learn hand-eye coordination and reflexes that, traditionally, would have been beneficial for hunting.

"They are all really fun but the whirly game is definitely the funnest," he said.