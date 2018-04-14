Skip to Main Content
NAN Deputy Grand Chief Derek Fox talks about importance of Indian Horse story

Notifications

Audio

NAN Deputy Grand Chief Derek Fox talks about importance of Indian Horse story

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Deputy Grand Chief Derek Fox spoke with CBC's Superior Morning about what the story of Indian Horse means to him.

Indian Horse opens in theatres Friday, Apr. 13

CBC News ·
Nishnawbe Aski Nation Deputy Grand Chief Derek Fox used to play hockey. He spoke to the CBC's Lisa Laco about the movie Indian Horse, a screen adaptation of Richard Wagamese's novel about a boy who escapes the horrors of residential school through hockey. (Derek Fox/Facebook)

The movie Indian Horse tells the story of Saul Indian Horse, who was forcibly removed from his family as a child and sent to residential school, where he escaped from a nightmarish life through hockey.  Nishnawbe Aski Nation Deputy Grand Chief Derek Fox spoke to the CBC's Lisa Laco on Superior Morning about what this story means to him. Indian Horse opens on Friday, Apr. 13 in theatres across Canada.

"Indian Horse" opens tonight in theatres across Canada. .. the story of a young boy living in residential school.. finding an escape of sorts through hockey. Nishnawbe Aski Nation Deputy Grand Chief Derek Fox talks about about what this story means to him. 8:52

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us