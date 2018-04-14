Audio
NAN Deputy Grand Chief Derek Fox talks about importance of Indian Horse story
Nishnawbe Aski Nation Deputy Grand Chief Derek Fox spoke with CBC's Superior Morning about what the story of Indian Horse means to him.
Indian Horse opens in theatres Friday, Apr. 13
The movie Indian Horse tells the story of Saul Indian Horse, who was forcibly removed from his family as a child and sent to residential school, where he escaped from a nightmarish life through hockey. Nishnawbe Aski Nation Deputy Grand Chief Derek Fox spoke to the CBC's Lisa Laco on Superior Morning about what this story means to him. Indian Horse opens on Friday, Apr. 13 in theatres across Canada.