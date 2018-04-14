NAN Deputy Grand Chief Derek Fox talks about importance of Indian Horse story

The movie Indian Horse tells the story of Saul Indian Horse, who was forcibly removed from his family as a child and sent to residential school, where he escaped from a nightmarish life through hockey. Nishnawbe Aski Nation Deputy Grand Chief Derek Fox spoke to the CBC's Lisa Laco on Superior Morning about what this story means to him. Indian Horse opens on Friday, Apr. 13 in theatres across Canada.

"Indian Horse" opens tonight in theatres across Canada. .. the story of a young boy living in residential school.. finding an escape of sorts through hockey. Nishnawbe Aski Nation Deputy Grand Chief Derek Fox talks about about what this story means to him. 8:52