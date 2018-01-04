The Thunder Bay Police Service is calling the results of this year's Festive RIDE Program frustrating and discouraging.

"Unfortunately the numbers were up over previous years," said Acting Traffic Sergeant Bill Pollock. "We are seeing an increase of both impaired drivers as well as three day suspensions."

He said during the five week period from November 21 to the end of 2017, officers arrested and charged a total of 30 impaired drivers, with 19 of those drivers arrested during Festive RIDE checks.

"We are looking at increase of 10 to 15 percent," Sergeant Pollock said.

But that's not all.

During the program Pollock said 18 drivers were found driving with suspended licenses, which is also a huge increase from previous years as well.

"Last year the RIDE program found five suspended drivers and this year they found 18 so that number is up significantly over previous years," Pollock said.

He said while the Festive RIDE program is a great initiative to reducing the number of impaired drivers in Thunder Bay, it's "frustrating to see" the increase in numbers despite active efforts.

"The community and the police department made a very active attempt this year in educating the public in regards to impaired driving," Pollock said. "We had a campaign on the back of the city buses as well as through Lakehead University...[but] we are still seeing increasing numbers."

In 2017 a total of 175 people were charged with impaired driving offences in the city and with the legalization of marijuana soon to come, Pollock said officers will be undergoing more training.

"There is going to be an increase in the next little while with training," Pollock said, "which is an increase in being able to observe physical behaviours" of driving under the influence of marijuana.