We pass, shoot, throw, catch and sweep more than many Canadian cities — Thunder Bay is well known for its contribution to the sporting culture of Canada.

CBC Thunder Bay is asking this week, "What makes Thunder Bay the most important city in Canada?"

When it comes to sports, Thunder Bay is well known as a hockey city. Diane Imrie, the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame confirms the Lakehead does have the most NHL players per capita.

"There were senior hockey teams all across the region," she said. "In order to get to that level, they had to play a lot of hockey, against a lot of great players."

"By the time they got to the national championship, they had a lot of experience."

Imrie said it is more than just players that deserve mention when it comes to fostering sport. "There's amazing volunteers here," she added.

"We look at the player on the podium, but what gets them there? Our coaches, our volunteers."

The sweaters of Al Hackner and Heather Houston are shown at the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame as part of the curling display. The city has a rich and proud curling history. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Imrie said it's not just hockey that puts Thunder Bay on the map. Curlers, like Heather Houston, Al Hackner and Rick Lang have written their own legends.

In skiing, Steve Collins is still regarded for his ski jumping, with the former Big Thunder National Training Centre providing a place for ski jumpers from across Canada to practice their sport.

Of course, Curt Harnett is also known for his Olympic medals in cycling.

The skis used by Steve Collins, who won a ski jumping World Cup event in 1980, on display at the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

With the Under-18 World Baseball Championships taking place in the city, the event serves as a reminder to the role the sport has played in Thunder Bay's past.

"During the 1960s we basically dominated Canadian senior little league baseball history," said Imrie.

Isolation and rivalry

As to why such a small, isolated city can pack a big punch in the national sports scene, Imrie said that comes down to the founding of Thunder Bay.

"A lot of our early sports history I accredit to the fact we were two cities," she said. "When you look at the competition that existed between Fort William and Port Arthur, and wanting to produce amazing athletes, but the competition to be the best."

"I still remember some old-timers, whenever we talk about the Allan Cup, they would say, 'yeah, Fort William never won the Allan Cup. Port Arthur always won the Allan Cup.'"

"That sense of isolation I think also produces a lot of great athletes because it allows them to focus on that sport," she continued.

Imrie said celebrating sport and culture is good for any community.

"The thing about sports is ... sports equals pride," she said. "So we can all wave the flag."