Affordability, opportunity and lots of potential are just three of the reasons that George Noonan and Sam Mihalus say Thunder Bay is one of the most important places in Canada for young professionals.

"I look at Thunder Bay as a hub full of potential. I feel that especially for young professionals, in your community or in your career, this is a great place to get support," said Mihalus, who is the President of SHIFT.

A view of Thunder Bay's harbour. Affordability and opportunity, as well as open spaces are some of the benefits of living in the city. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"When my wife and I moved here, we thought we'd be here for a couple of years, and then move back to where our family was. But then, we loved it here for one, but why go to a place that's unaffordable too," said Noonan, who sits on the SHIFT board.

"You make home where it is, and this is home now."

The series acted as an opportunity to showcase the city's economic, cultural and sporting successes.

While there was some positive feedback, like the following comment from Tricia Alderson, the negative feedback from the public outweighed the positive by a ratio of 20:1.

"Still here after 20+ years. Moved from Calgary. Thunder bay is a great city and has provided me with positive opportunities that no other city could. We have issues, yes...but so does every other city. It's a matter of weighing good with bad. For me, in thunder Bay, scale tips towards good!"

"Be optimistic"

"You have to be optimistic, you have to be positive, and with that comes more positivity," said Noonan.

Noonan said counteracting that negativity is difficult.

"I don't get it. It's just one of those things where maybe it's social media."

"There's just opportunity here. There are negative people here. But, I think those negative people need to look at the potential that is here, the opportunities that are given to us. And, just excel with us."

​Noonan said when it comes to comments about a sluggish economy, he doesn't see that view in his daily work, which is in the food service industry, supplying restaurants.

Mihalus said what needs to happen is more people taking an active role in the city, and helping push change forward.

A view of the Sleeping Giant as taken from the Terry Fox Lookout in Thunder Bay. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

"That's important for the community. To sit behind a desk and write a comment or two, but if you're not taking action, how do you actually strive and make change?"

"They're real issues, I agree, but we need to embrace the good. And we need to start taking pride, starting with yourself." said Miahlus.

Attracting, retaining young people

Mihalus and Noonan said the city does need to work on bringing in, and retaining young people to the city. An aging population makes it difficult to keep a healthy workforce.

Noonan said one starting point is graduates from Lakehead University and Confederation College.

"A lot of them are not from Thunder Bay, and we need to say to them, hey this is your home now, this is where you want to be."

"You keep on the road that we're on. We keep trying to promote to young people to keep coming,"

"I stay in Thunder Bay because its affordable, I'm someone who likes adventure, I love travel, I feel like I have a nice balance between life and work." said Mihalus.

"Thunder Bay has always felt like home. No matter where you travel in the world, when you come home, you just feel that peace in Thunder Bay."