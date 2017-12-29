Thunder Bay police arrested a 62-year-old man who was found to be four times over the legal limit on Thursday evening.

Police said in a media release that officers spotted a vehicle commit numerous traffic violations. After pulling the driver over, officers could smell alcohol on his breath.

The man was taken to the Balmoral Street headquarters, and blew four times over the legal limit.

He faces charges of impaired driving, and operating a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The man's vehicle was impounded for seven days, and his drivers licence suspended for 90 days.

He will appear in court at a later date.