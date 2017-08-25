Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 20-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving after she allegedly hit a taxi and a police vehicle in two separate incidents early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a collision near the intersection of Limbrick Street and Kensington Drive around 1:10 a.m. Friday, police said in a written release. An SUV had reportedly struck a taxi that had just dropped of a passenger.

According to police, the driver, still behind the wheel, fled the scene.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later at the intersection of Balmoral Street and the Harbour Expressway, police said. During the stop, the vehicle allegedly rolled forward, hitting a police cruiser.

The 20-year-old was charged with impaired driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Police said no one was hurt.