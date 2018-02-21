Thunder Bay police would like to remind and encourage residents to simply hang up the phone if they suspect they are being targeted for fraud.

Police said a complainant received a call from someone claiming to be a Canada immigration agent who advised him that a complaint had been received and a warrant may be issued for his arrest.

While on the phone, the complainant said he received a second call from someone claiming to be a detective with the Thunder Bay Police Service advising him that a warrant would be issued if a certain amount of money was not paid.

The number on the call display matched that of the Thunder Bay Police Service.

Once the second call was discontinued, the first caller began to ask for banking information to pay for legal advice and threatened arrest if it was not paid, according to a media statement released on Wednesday.

Police said the complainant refused to give the information requested and called the Thunder Bay Police Service to report the incident.

City police confirmed that this is a fraud, and citizens must be cautious when speaking to unknown callers.

They advise residents to check out the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website for tips and information about current frauds or scams.