The imam at the Thunder Bay Masjid says he's grateful for the overwhelming support he has received following the deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City on Sunday.

The first thing Hikmatullah Sherzad saw when he arrived at the Thunder Bay mosque Monday was a note saying 'please know you are safe here, we will not let you down, a non-Muslim,' accompanied by a smiley face.

Flowers and cards have been left at the Thunder Bay Masjid in advance of a public gathering Tuesday evening to 'honour, remember, pray' for all affected by the deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque Sunday night. (Thunder Bay Masjid/Facebook)

Flowers, cards, expressions of sympathy written "on pages pulled out of a notebook, maybe by a student" have also been left at the mosque.

Sherzad posted a notice on the mosque's Facebook page on Monday asking people to "join us to honour, remember, and pray for those that have lost their lives or were injured in the tragic Mosque attack in Quebec City."

He expects several hundred people will attend a public gathering in the parking lot of the mosque Tuesday evening to remember the victims, and their friends and families, and to join with other Canadians mourning the attack.

"I believe many people in Thunder Bay wanted to show their support, regardless of faith, skin colour and ethnicity," he said.

"Acts like this can't divide us, but only unite us."

The gathering begins at 6:45 p.m. with a moment of silence. There will be a card of condolence for people to sign.