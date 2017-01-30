The imam of the mosque in Thunder Bay, Ont., Hikmatullah Sherzad, says he is shaken by the deaths of six people, and the injuries to 19 others in a mass shooting Sunday evening at a mosque in Quebec City.

"We mourn the loss of innocence and share in the grief of those who lost their family and friends," said Sherzad, who added it is too early to know the motive of the attackers, but that he is heartened by the show of support the Muslim community has received from people across Canada.

"We know how devastating it is to be blamed for the actions of a few, and to paint everyone with a broad brush. We've been a victim of that for many, many years."

The Thunder Bay Masjid has scheduled an event on Jan. 31 to "honour, remember and pray" for those killed and injured in the Quebec City attacks. (Thunder Bay Masjid/Facebook)

"We do understand this is a criminal act and it was done by a group or a couple of individuals and it's not reflective of the masses of all Canadians so as Canadians I think this tragedy bonds us together and we share, all Canadians share in the grief equally," said Sherzad.

The Thunder Bay Masjid has planned an event for Jan. 31 "to honour, remember, and pray for those that have lost their lives or were injured in the tragic Mosque attack in Quebec City," according to a post on the organization's Facebook page, adding that it is also a time to pray "for the safety and security of Canada, Canadians, and all of humanity."

Sherzad said those who wish to show their support can visit the Thunder Bay Masjid Facebook page.

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard have called the shooting a "terrorist attack."