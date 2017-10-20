Three hunters from southern Ontario have received a one year suspension and a total fine of $2,500 from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, according to a written release on Thursday.

At the end of October of 2016, conservation officers were called to a trespassing complaint along Highway 615 near the rural Township of Mather, just east of Emo in northwestern Ontario.

Officials said two hunters shot a deer on private property while they were within eight metres of the roadway, while the third hunter trespassed to retrieve the shot animal.

The matter was heard by Justice Bernard Caron at the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances, Ont. in September.

According to the statement, the two hunters who shot the deer pleaded guilty and were each fined $500 for possessing a loaded firearm while on a travelled roadway, while the third hunter pleaded guilty for trespassing and was fined $1,500.

All three hunters also received a one-year hunting suspension.