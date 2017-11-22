Firefighters in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they've already had several calls for service since ice has started to form on local waterways.

"We have responded to calls," Anthony Stokaluk, the public education officer with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said. "People are concerned when they see people on the ice or near the ice so they've been calling in."

"We've had to get people off of the ice; nobody has fallen through yet but we definitely don't want people to even go near the ice right now," he continued.

According to fire officials, the daily fluctuations in temperature cause the ice that's forming to expand and contract, weakening the surface. Water that is colder than a person's body temperature is considered "cold water," which can drain a person's body heat 25 to 30 times faster than air, the fire department said in a written statement. That's what leads to hypothermia.

"Even though it appears that the ice may be thick, people definitely want to stay off because you really don't know how thick that ice is," Stokaluk said.

The ice's strength can also be affected by water currents, water depth as well as natural objects in the water, like tree stumps, logs or rocks, fire officials said.

"Even though it looks like the ice may be stable and safe, it's definitely not," Stokaluk said.

The fire department is also encouraging parents, guardians and teachers to speak to children about the dangers of going out on the ice "and the risk of injury or death associated with exposure to cold water."