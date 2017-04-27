People are using "inappropriate objects" in hammers to clear windshields of ice, said an employee with Floyd's Auto Glass. (Michael Dick/CBC )

Accumulated ice from this week's wintry weather has meant more work for some windshield repair shops in Thunder Bay, Ont.

"It seems to me that people are trying to use inappropriate objects to chip away at the thick ice layer on windshields and back windows with hammers or other household utensils," said Amy MacLean, an employee at Floyd's Auto Glass.

That has meant much more work for businesses that repair or replace your vehicle's windshield.

"We are swamped," she said. "The next two days are crazy with windshields."

While police are advising people to prepare for the conditions and allow more time to drive to your destination, MacLean suggested taking the same approach with preparing your vehicles for the road.

Giving yourself a few extra minutes to warm the vehicle up with the defroster on full blast should be enough to weaken the ice enough that it can be taken off with a scraper, she said.

"You might save yourself the cost of a windshield if you take the extra few minutes to just let it defrost."

MacLean had one more tip: don't pour hot water on the cold window to try and quicken the process as the sudden temperature change may also cause the glass to crack.