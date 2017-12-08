Thunder Bay Hydro says Tuesday's winter storm that blasted northwestern Ontario over the course of the day knocked out power to an estimated 11,000 of its customers.

Hydro officials in Thunder Bay said the utility started receiving calls around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday when the weather shifted and the light rain that was falling turned to snow, along with strong winds and ice accumulation. The inclement weather knocked down power lines, pushed trees onto lines and damaged electrical infrastructure, hydro stated in a press release.

All of Thunder Bay Hydro's repair crews were dispatched to work on restoration and the utility also called in contractors to help with the work. At the outage's most severe, 7,500 customers were concurrently without power, the utility said.

Repair work to restore power in Thunder Bay's East End and another nearby neighbourhood was particularly difficult, hydro said, adding that infrastructure that acts as a conduit for power to those areas is scheduled to be upgraded early in 2018.

Hydro said that "all major outages" were restored by around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Recent technical upgrades to the system that allows for some reconnection and rerouting work to be done remotely reduced the amount of time for some work to be done, hydro said.

Tuesday's storm closed a number of schools and facilities in communities across the region and disrupted bussing. The weather also caused roads and highways to become slippery and snow-packed.