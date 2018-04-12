Lakehead University athletics invites public to a vigil for Humboldt Broncos victims
Residents in Thunder Bay, Ont. are encouraged to attend a vigil at Lakehead University on Thursday afternoon to remember the friends and families of those affected by the recent Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
The vigil will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the university's Hangar
According to a media statement by officials at the university on Wednesday, the Thunderwolves athletes will be at the Hangar, wearing their jerseys, for a moment of silence and a vigil at 1 p.m.
Lakehead University's sports information director Samantha Connolly said along with their jerseys, residents are also welcome to bring hockey sticks to add to a memorial that is being created on the Hangar's wall.