Lakehead University athletics invites public to a vigil for Humboldt Broncos victims

Residents in Thunder Bay, Ont. are encouraged to attend a vigil at Lakehead University on Thursday afternoon to remember the friends and families of those affected by the recent Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

According to a media statement by officials at the university on Wednesday, the Thunderwolves athletes will be at the Hangar, wearing their jerseys, for a moment of silence and a vigil at 1 p.m.

Lakehead University's sports information director Samantha Connolly said along with their jerseys, residents are also welcome to bring hockey sticks to add to a memorial that is being created on the Hangar's wall.