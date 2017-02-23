The Thunder Bay and District Humane Society is providing veterinary care to dozens of dogs this month — thanks to two generous donations.
The society earned more than $1,000 US Wednesday from the auction of a hockey stick used by Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray during the World Cup of Hockey.
This month, local baker Fabiola Sousa raised $6,532 dollars for the organization by baking and selling close to 3,000 cupcakes.
Humane society staff are shocked and overwhelmed by donors' generosity, said fundraising coordinator Cassandra Nordal.
"It's been an amazing experience," she said.
"It felt like, for the last few months, we were just kind of making ends meet, and we're still constantly struggling because of how much food and money we're putting in for these animals' health. But, long story short, this definitely helps us out."
The shelter recently took in more than 30 dogs from northern communities to help relieve pressure on local resources, she said.
The donations are paying for veterinary care for those dogs, she added.
"Some of them needed blood work. We had a puppy that had a broken leg so ... he had to get a cast.... We have to make sure that they don't have parvo because parvo is a lethal disease.... So this is going strictly to our vet costs, and we're very very excited about this," Nordal said.
Sousa's initiative was part of National Cupcake Day, a nation-wide fundraiser for animal shelters.
Her family, who own the Galo Portuguese restaurant on Red River Road, lost their pet dog recently, so she was excited for a chance to use her talents to help the humane society, she said.
"I decided, 'hey, I love baking cupcakes. People enjoy my cupcakes, and I'm going to try this out,'" she said.
Sousa's family helped bake the cupcakes in the kitchen of their restaurant.
Sousa made flyers and promoted the initiative on social media.
