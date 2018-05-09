'House from hell' for Thunder Bay couple shatters half-a-million-dollar-dream

It was supposed to be their dream home. Instead, it was dubbed the 'house from hell.'

Saira and Wayne Vanderwees purchased a two-storey tudor-style home on Robin Cres. in Thunder Bay, Ont in 2013. They were getting married that year, and wanted a place big enough to host family, who were coming into town for their wedding.

The couple paid $415,000 for the home. However, before they would settle in, they would renovate the kitchen.

That's when the trouble began.

The contractor, who demolished the kitchen found some water damage in the home. As he followed the water damage, the issues with the home kept growing and growing.

"[We] just started discovering all the things that were wrong with this house. We kept finding more and more things with the beams cut through, the mould and the rotting," said Saira.

"We brought in an engineer and said, 'What do we need to do to fix this?' And then, it got to the point on the second floor where the engineer said, it officially is going to cost you more to fix this than to rebuild. He said, 'I think you need to stop here.' At that point, we knew, there was no way we could fix this thing."

Numerous other deficiencies were found with the house, said Wayne, including about two dozen mouse nests wedged between the ceiling and the floor.

"It was like a highway," said Wayne, noting part of the house was not sealed properly, allowing mice to easily get into the home.

A wall had to get built in the basement to provide support to the upper floors, as the floor was sagging. On the home's first floor, a beam was not properly lined up with a support wall, meaning weight was not being distributed properly.

Wayne said when drywall was taken off in the home, the patio door shattered. The belief is that the weight in the house shifted, causing the doors to take on more weight, and then broke.

Additional issues included fireplaces not being properly installed, causing part of the floor to burn away, as well as issues with leaking plumbing rotting away flooring, and a lack of air circulation in the attic causing moisture issues.

Five years in court

The Vanderwees said their only option was to turn to litigation.

A court case dragged on from 2013, finally being settled in 2018. Some of those named in the lawsuit included the original owners, the builder, the home inspector, the City of Thunder Bay and the real estate agent involved in the sale.

One of the points of confusion, they said, was the name of who built the home, The builder, the father of the owners, shared the same as name as a contractor in the city. The buyers were led to believe that the home may have been built by that company.

All of the legal work, plus more or less losing their home, has taken its toll.

"It's unbelievable that something like this can get passed, and moved on by so many people. It's unfortunate that somehow, we got into this circle of people that weren't so forthcoming," said Saira.

Heavy equipment gets ready to pull down the Vanderwees' dream home on Robin Cres. in Thunder Bay, Ont. A new foundation will be poured on the lot in June. (Saira Vanderwees) Saira said it's impacted her health, forcing her to leave her job, and go on long-term disability.

"It's not just about fixing the house," said Saira. "It's sort of the financial obligations that have come since then. Insuring a vacant house, paying the mortgage, plus paying rent and legal bills. It's a huge, huge load. And, we don't have a home."

The Vanderwees estimate they have spent about $400,000 in expenses for the home, including legal fees, and bringing in engineers and other experts. That's on top of the purchase price cost of $415,000. They admit they're lucky to be able to take on these costs, although they say the option of retiring has been pushed back.

"For us, it was perfect," said Wayne. "It was in the city, it was a big lot, it was quiet. Like I said, it was our dream home, we couldn't have wanted anything more."

House becomes a tear down

In May 2018, the 1979-built Tudor-style home, is now just a pile of rubble. It was easier to tear down the structure than try to save just the first floor, said Saira.

She looks at the demolition as a way of starting over. The foundation will also get dug up once the frost is out of the ground, and a new foundation will get poured in June.

After that, a new single-storey home will get built on the lot in the Whitegates subdivision.

"This was our dream," said Saira. She hopes with a new home, that dream will stay alive.