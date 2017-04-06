A house fire at a home in a rural area of Thunder Bay, Ont. on Wednesday kept firefighters busy for several hours.

According to a written release from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, crews were called to the house on Government Road around 1:40 p.m., after a report of smoke coming from a home.

Firefighters arrived to see flames coming through the roof.

The fire service said crews had to pump water out of a nearby creek to fight the blaze, due to the location of the property. No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries, but damage to the structure was "extensive."

An investigation into the cause of the fire started on Wednesday.