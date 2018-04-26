Evacuees from the flood-threatened Kashechewan First Nation, located near James Bay, may be arriving in Thunder Bay as early as this weekend.

According to a written statement on Thursday from city officials, Thunder Bay has been asked by the province to serve as a host community for residents of Kashechewan First Nation, as the chief has declared a state of emergency due to the potential for flooding.

"The evacuation of Kashechewan is scheduled to begin [on Thursday] morning with the first flights going to Kapuskasing," said development and emergency services general manager, Mark Smith.

"Once Kapuskasking is full, the plan is to continue the evacuation with people going to Timmins then Thunder Bay will tentatively be receiving our guests on Saturday at the earliest."

On Wednesday, the City's Emergency Operations Control Group gathered to confirm their support for residents in Kashechewan First Nation and to start preparations for their arrival.

However Smith said these plans could change as it depends on weather and flight availability.

The response is a coordinated effort with the Canadian Red Cross, Department of Indigenous Services Canada, Local Health Integration Network, and the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Ontario (OFMEM).

City officials said they will be working closely with representatives from the OFMEM and continue to monitor the situation.

"We have a long history of stepping up to help our neighbours from the north," said Mayor Keith Hobbs. "We look forward to welcoming our guests and assisting them in their time of need."

A cost recovery agreement is in place between the city and Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada.