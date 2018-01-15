The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) in northwestern Ontario has come up with a creative solution to a problem many hospitals in the country are facing this winter — overcrowding due to this year's influenza outbreak.

After discussions with a variety of other health care agencies in the city, including the Northwest Local Health Integration Network, St. Joseph's Care Group and the Ontario Ministry of Health, the hospital is temporarily moving 32 patients to a long-term care facility in the city.

'Transitional nursing unit'

"We called it a transitional nursing unit where we could transfer some of our more stable patients to Hogarth Riverview Manor," said Jean Bartkowiak, the hospital's president and CEO.

The patients will be kept separate from residents of Hogarth Riverview Manor, and cared for in an empty wing of the facility, he said.

None of the patients will be recovering from surgery, said Bartkowiak. Instead, many of them are dealing with chronic conditions, such as diabetes.

Currently, new patients admitted to the hospital are being put anywhere there is a bit of extra space.

Six patients in cath lab, 14 in ambulatory care

"We have six patients in the cath lab recovery unit and we had 14 patients in the ambulatory care area," said Bartkowiak.

"Having pockets of patients spread all over the hospital is very taxing on the staffing structure, so more staff are required to care for less patients. Having 32 patients in a more appropriate environment, with proper facilities, allows us to save on some of the staffing structure," he said.

Bartkowiak expects the hospital will need to care for patients at Hogarth Riverview Manor for the next eight to ten weeks.

St. Joseph's Care Group operates Hogarth Riverview Manor in Thunder Bay.

Overcapacity ongoing issue in region

"Overcapacity pressure in healthcare is an ongoing issue throughout our region," Tracy Buckler, the group's president and CEO stated in a written release Friday.

"There is an exceptionally high and sustained number of people who require an Alternate Level of Care. St. Joseph's Care Group meets regularly with our system partners to collaboratively develop solutions."