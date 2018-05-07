Thunder Bay police confirm human remains at Thunder Bay hospital
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say human remains were found on the grounds of the city's hospital.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say human remains were found on the grounds of the city's hospital.
In a written release issued Tuesday afternoon, police said a citizen contacted police around 11:45 a.m., about remains found on the property of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Police contained the area while officers remained on-scene pending further investigation.
Thunder Bay police said they had no further information as of late Tuesday afternoon.