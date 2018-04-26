Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre gets visit from Public Health Ontario

Thunder Bay's Regional Health Sciences Centre has asked for some advice from Public Health Ontario in dealing with its lengthy VRE outbreak.

VRE, which stands for vancomycin-resistant enterococci, is a type of bacteria that is resistant to two commonly-used antibiotics.

"If there's a unit or particular unit or area of the hospital that's been particularly problematic, the team on-site will actually do a tour of that area to...see where the problem is," said Dr. Gary Garber, the Chief of Infection Control with Public Health Ontario.

"Sometimes when you work in an environment everyday, it's hard to see the forest from the trees."

The Thunder Bay hospital has been dealing with a VRE outbreak for months. At one point, five wards of the hospital were in an outbreak situtation.

Garber said the issue with VRE is many people may not present symptoms, even though they host the bacteria. It becomes an issue when people with compromised immune systems contract VRE.

Public Health Ontario spent the day at the regional health sciences centre on April 4, interviewing staff, but also looking at infection control procedures at the hospital.

The report from Public Health Ontario has not yet been released to the hospital.

"Sometimes the reviews are very clear cut," said Garber. "A hospital is doing a great job, and it's just a matter of time, and sometimes we pick up little tweaks or things that can help the organization modify how they're approaching the problem, but also help the institution going forward."

Garber said many of the solutions to dealing with infection control issues include the use of bedpans and dealing with fecal matter. He said other issues include cleaning of hospital rooms, hand hygiene and washrooms in the hospital.

The hospital also recently had an outbreak on its 2A floor with six cases of the norovirus. The unit was temporarily closed to help eliminate the bug, and was re-opened on April 21.