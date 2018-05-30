The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has decided to fly the Fort William First Nation flag to pay respect and recognize that the hospital was built on the traditional territory of the Ojibway people.

On Wednesday, officials from the health sciences centre along with FWFN Chief Peter Collins, attended a flag raising ceremony at the front courtyard of the hospital.

"It's been sometime that we've been engaged in the Indigenous communities in the region ... so after engaging the stakeholders and our Indigenous advisory board committee, we all came to the conclusion that the hospital was built on the Fort Williams First Nation land, so it's only normal that we recognize and paid tribute," Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre CEO and President, Jean Bartkowiak said.

He said with more than 20 per cent of the hospital's patients being Indigenous, he felt it was time to somehow find a way to recognize and pay tribute to the Indigenous communities.

"We hope this helps to demonstrate that we respect Indigenous history and culture and that our hospital is a safe and welcoming place for Indigenous patients and families," said the hospital's board director, Michael Hardy, in a written release earlier this week.

The FWFN flag, along with the Canadian flag, will now stand in front of the hospital.