Officials at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre say they're reviewing their security protocols after a pair of reported assaults in public areas of the building in April.

According to a memo sent to staff and volunteers and obtained by CBC News, the assaults took place on the same night. No one was seriously hurt, hospital officials said.

"We're ... looking at can we implement a better system that is connected to the call system when we look at the nurse-patient call system overall," Amanda Bjorn, a hospital vice president, told CBC News.

For privacy reasons, Bjorn said she couldn't divulge whether the people assaulted were hospital staff, volunteers or other members of the public.

Staff have safety alarms that are audible or connect directly to the nursing station, Bjorn said, adding that the hospital does have policies in place in case of violent incidents. Also, emergency call terminals are spread throughout the grounds.

She acknowledged that some improvements may be necessary.

Threats to staff safety is increasing across Ontario, Bjorn said, but couldn't point to a single root cause.

"It just seems to be on the rise," she said. "I think awareness, also, is on the rise so with awareness comes more reports."

The working group charged with the security review consists of people involved with occupational health and safety, environmental services and hospital administration, Bjorn said, adding that they'll specifically be looking at finding areas for improvement in the hospital's policies and procedures.