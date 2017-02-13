Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has moved a crucial step closer to a cardiac surgery program after surgeons successfully operated on a person with an aortic aneurysm, says Dr. Eric Hoskins, Ontario's minister of health.

"I was really excited and proud to hear that the vascular program is up and running in Thunder Bay," said Hoskins, explaining that in late January surgeons in the recently established department were able to successfully perform the procedure.

The aorta is the largest blood vessel in the body, and takes all the blood flowing away from the heart, he said. An aneurysm is a bulging in the wall of the artery, and can be fatal if it ruptures.

Dr. Eric Hoskins, Ontario's minister of health, says the success of the recently established vascular program at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre brings the hospital a step closer to cardiac surgery as well. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Until the establishment of the vascular program, someone with an aortic aneurysm would have had to be flown or travel to another part of the province for treatment, said Hoskins, adding that he believes accessibility to this type of surgery marks a dramatic improvement in health care in northwestern Ontario.

"It takes us one step closer as well to the presence of a cardiac surgery, a cardiac program as well, so everybody who is aware of it saw it as a really important moment in time, this successful surgery for the aortic aneurysm.