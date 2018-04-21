2nd Point in Time Count in Thunder Bay, Ont. hopes to help eliminate homelessness

Officials from the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board (DSSAB) are gearing up for the second Point In Time Homelessness Count on Saturday, April 21.

Volunteers will be out on the streets with their surveys in hand, talking to and looking for people who are homeless.

"We are setting up a number of points where individuals who are homeless can attend to register and identify themselves as homeless individuals to be counted in the Point In Time count," said Ken Ranta, the director of housing for DSSAB.

It's a 24 hour snap-shot within the city to try and find out the number of people who are homeless.

He said Saturday's count will not only help them determine how many people are homeless in the Lakehead, but it will also allow them to find out how best to help those individuals and what type of support and services are beneficial for them.

"There's a second opportunity for individuals to provide deeper information and that's through a registry, where individuals can identify themselves ...[and] provide a better picture of who we are dealing with in the community, " Ranta said.

This is the first time the local social services board has gotten involved in the homelessness count, according to Bill Bradica, the CAO for the DSAAB. The first Point In Time Homelessness Count was done in 2016 by the Lakehead Social Planning Council and the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre.

"A couple years ago the province of Ontario made a decision that it would eliminate chronic homelessness by 2025," Bradica said, "so we are now mandated to do that every two years."

He said since a homelessness count has already been done in the city before, they decided to partner up with the organizations that hosted it in 2016.

Ranta said the volunteers that are helping during Saturday's count are trained in counselling and know how to deal with individuals who are going through tough and vulnerable situations.

He said in some cases, immediate help can be provided to the individual which is why he's encouraging organizations who work with people who are homeless to pass the message to their clients so they can make sure to register on Saturday.

"The opportunity to link them almost instantly with someone who can help them with some guidance, with some referrals, with some immediate support, could be one of the outcomes and benefits for certain individuals," Ranta said, "but we wont know who we're talking to until we talk to them and what they need, until we talk to them."

The Point in Time Homelessness Count will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m to Sunday 6 p.m. and a list of the survey sites around the city can be found on the DSAAB's website or the Thunder Bay Point in Time Count Facebook page.