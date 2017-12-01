It's all aboard the annual CP Holiday Train, which is making a number of stops in northwestern Ontario on December 1, and Jeff Walters and Christina Jung of CBC Thunder Bay are going along for the ride.

CBC Thunder Bay's Jeff Walters (left) and Christina Jung have climbed aboard the 2017 CP Holiday Train and will be reporting from Schreiber and Nipigon, as the train rolls through northwestern Ontario. (Gord Ellis/CBC )

The train, which starts in Adirondack Junction/Kahnawake, Quebec and finishes its journey in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia stops in communities across Canada to offer some music and support local food banks, by encouraging the audience to bring donations of non-perishable food items.

This year's musical performers include legendary Canadian rock and blues singer-songwriter Colin James, and Toronto pop singer Emma-Lee.

A typical Holiday Train event begins with the train pulling into the station, and the stage door opening to reveal the musicians. A song or two is followed by a presentation with local food bank officials and other dignitaries. After that, it's back to the music, including a few holiday-themed songs. Then, the band plays its farewell song, the stage door closes, and the train chugs off in the direction of its the next stop.

Heart-healthy food donations:

Grain Products – whole grain bread, brown rice, whole wheat crackers, hot and cold cereals, granola bars, muffins

Vegetables and Fruit – canned fruit and vegetables, 100% fruit juice, tomato sauce, canned soup, tomato juice, and applesauce

Milk Products – dry milk powder, milk puddings, cheese spreads, fresh milk, yogurt, and cheese (if accepted)

Meat and Alternatives – canned meat and fish, peanut butter, canned baked beans, dried or canned beans and lentils

Reduced sodium canned and jarred goods are preferred

CP Holiday Train performances December 1:

Pic Mobert First Nation.. across from the band office from 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Heron Bay.. ​Old CP train station, beside ESSO building from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Marathon.. Stevens Avenue, beside Curling Club parking lot from 12:20 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Schreiber.. Cenotaph beside Harvest Food Cupboard building from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nipigon.. 60 Front Street, across from the Town Hall from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Thunder Bay.. CP train depot track at 440 Syndicate Avenue from 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

CP Holiday Train performances December 2:

Ignace.. CP train station from 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Dryden.. CP entrance, corner of Queen Street and Earl Avenue from 11:45 a.m to 12:15 p.m. Vermilion Bay.. ​Bay Street railway crossing, south of Hwy 17 from 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Kenora.. across from Wholesale Club, enter from 8th Avenue South from 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

People are advised to arrive about 15 minutes before the performance begins.

The @CPHolidayTrain is on it's way to @CityThunderBay 2day! Join Jeff and Christina as they travel up to #Schreiber & show you whats happening on the festive train. Make sure to follow us on #instagram too. pic.twitter.com/BaHOgo2vYW — @CBCTBay

We’re halfway there! Can’t wait to see the decorated @CPHolidayTrain #nipigon #northwesternontario pic.twitter.com/DGkgBAYbYT — @CBCTBay

Safe and sound in #Schreiber. Thanks to Ben @Greyhoundbus for the safe ride from #TBay. #cbctb pic.twitter.com/RFRh2k4UhW — @JeffWaltersCBC

What a beautiful ride to #Schreiber. Thank you Ben @GreyhoundBus for a safe & comfortable journey! 🚎 pic.twitter.com/gKC1d8uHal — @CBCTBay