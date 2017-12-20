While families are busy wrapping gifts and putting it under the brightly decorated Christmas tree, officials from the city's Solid Waste and Recycling Services want to remind residents to make sure to recycle their natural trees by dropping it off at one of their chipping locations.

Officials released a written statement on Tuesday reminding residents in northwestern Ontario to remove ornaments, tinsel and any brightly coloured foil wrapping paper before recycling your tree.

Trees cannot be left at the recycling depots or left out at the curb for collection with the garbage.

Due to the increase waste during the holidays, the city will also allow residents to put out a third garbage bag with no tag on the first collection date after New Year's Day.

The City of Thunder Bay's Solid Waste and Recycling Facility, located on 5405 Mapleward Road, will be closed on the weekend leading up to the 25th as well as Christmas eve and Christmas day.

There is no charge for tree chipping and drop off locations will be opened from Tuesday, Dec. 26 to Friday, Jan. 12.

Residents are also encouraged to use recyclable materials for gift wrapping this holiday as the high ink content on the foil wrapping papers make them non-recyclable.

North drop-off locations:

Brent Park (Balsam Street and Margaret Street)

County Park Tennis Courts (County Boulevard)

Grandview Arena (Westminster United Church parking lot off Madeline Street)

John Jumbo Recreation Centre (Toivo Street0

Strathcona Golf Course

South drop-off locations:

Delaney Arena (Legion Track Drive)

Kinsmen Northwood Centre (609 James St. N)

Westfort Playing Field (Off Neebing Avenue)

West Thunder Community Centre (915 Edward St. S)

Holiday hours at the city's Solid Waste and Recycling Facility can be found online.