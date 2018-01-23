St. Joseph's Care Group is looking for a new administrator for its Hogarth Riverview Manor Long-Term Care Home.
The organization has placed job ads in local publications seeking a new administrator, who would provide, "leadership to achieve the Home's goals and objectives."
Soili Helppi was previously the administrator of the home. She was also the administrator at the Rainycrest Long-Term Care facility in Fort Frances, Ont.
The facility was placed under third party management in November, after a number of concerns were raised by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.
Extendicare Assist has been running the home on a day-to-day basis since then.
In a December interview, Tracey Buckler, the president and CEO of St. Joseph's Care Group said she is confident her organization would once again run the facility, but, "that's up to the ministry to decide."
Hogarth Riverview Manor was originally built at a 96-bed operation, but has since expanded to 544 beds.
64 of those beds are still vacant to long term care residents, but are being temporarily occupied with an agreement with the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, staffed by TBRHSC employees.
St. Joseph's Care Group did not respond to CBC's request for comment.
