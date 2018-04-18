Hogarth Riverview Manor deals with complaints of harm, abuse, neglect

The Ministry of Health and Long Term Care has ordered Hogarth Riverview Manor to ensure its residents are better protected after an investigation into neglect and abuse of residents by members of its staff.

It's the latest in a series of orders issued for the long term care home in Thunder Bay, Ont.; at least six other orders have been issued since February 2016, all dealing with resident abuse and neglect by staff members.

The report notes a staff member was found to have abused and neglected a resident after a person's arm was squeezed while taking a bath. When the resident yelled, the staff member was reported to have squeezed harder. The incident was not documented appropriately, according to the Ministry.

The report also noted that a staffer slapped a resident on the wrist, also constituting abuse.

In another case, a resident asked a worker to stop a particular type of assistance. The worker, while stopping the procedure, then made an inappropriate comment to the resident, The Ministry said this amounts to verbal abuse, along with a failure to care with dignity and respect.

Person found after 4-hour search

In one incident, the Ministry noted a resident could not be located for nearly four hours, although they were supposed to be in their room. A search started for the person hours after they should have been checked on, who was eventually found in another resident's room. They were found on the floor, and were eventually sent to hospital.

The Ministry report also noted complaints about a person left in bed, without being brought meals, until nearly three o'clock in the afternoon. It also said residents were seen wearing visibly soiled clothing.

Extendicare Assist has been running the home since November, after St. Joseph's Care Group had the operation taken over by a third party, at the request of the Ministry.

Extendicare Assist did not respond to the CBC's request for comment.