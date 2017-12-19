Thunder Bay Mayor Keith Hobbs' charges of extortion and obstructing justice continue to wind their way through the legal system.

Hobbs' matter was on the court docket for Tuesday morning, with his next appearance scheduled for January 19, 2018 for a teleconference judicial pretrial.

Hobbs, along with his wife Marisa Hobbs were charged with obstruction of justice and extortion in July by the OPP.

He was represented by counsel Gil Labine. Hobbs, nor his wife Marisa were present.

The purpose of a judicial pretrial is to find resolution options, prepare an accurate trial time estimate and deal with procedural and evidentiary issues that could take up a lot of trial time.

The charges stem from an alleged incident where the Hobbs' and another woman, Mary Voss, were inducing local lawyer Sandy Zaitzeff to buy a house.

Voss faces one charge of extortion.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.